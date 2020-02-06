Villarreal, Real Sociedad want Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero

By Colin Millar

La Liga duo Villarreal and Real Sociedad will aim to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero this summer.

The 32-year-old has less than 18 months left on his contract at Old Trafford but he is said to be keen to obtain more regular first-team action.

Romero is the long-term backup goalkeeper at the club behind David De Gea since he moved to the English giants from Sampdoria in the summer of 2015.

Now The Sun say that the two Spanish clubs have already sounded out his representatives regarding a potential transfer this summer.

Romero has made 54 first-team appearances for United but these have been limited almost exclusively to cup competitions and he has featured in just seven Premier League games and none since the 2017/18 campaign.

The goalkeeper has won 96 caps for Argentina but has not featured for the national side since sustaining an injury on the verge of the 2018 World Cup.