Quique Setien admits he is ‘worried’ about the injury problems for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.
The Coach added that there was a possibility the club will sign a new forward in the aftermath of the news that Dembele is unlikely to feature again due to a new muscular issue.
The Frenchman had to stop training early on Monday which was initially reportedly as a result of muscular fatigue.
The initial reports added that Dembele was involved in a three-on-three training exercise and is said to have has suffered “discomfort in the right thigh due to muscle fatigue.”
The France international - who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 - pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November.
Tests had confirmed Dembele had sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh and the 22-year-old was set to be out for a minimum of two months, and recently he has returned to first-team training.
Dembele has played only three full matches for the Spanish champions this season and has had to sit out earlier in the campaign due to a separate thigh injury.
“I am worried about Dembele and not just from a sporting perspective, but personally too because he is an extraordinary kid,” Setien told a press conference.
“I am very disappointed that he can't play football for a number of months. He doesn't deserve that because he is a great person. I care more about that than anything else.
“Once we know the length of the injury for sure, then we will make a decision (about signing a replacement).”
Dembele now joins Luis Suarez as unlikely to make a return to first-team football this season, while Carles Perez was sold to Roma last month.