Ousmane Dembele injuries 'worry' Barcelona boss Quique Setien

By Colin Millar

Quique Setien admits he is ‘worried’ about the injury problems for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The Coach added that there was a possibility the club will sign a new forward in the aftermath of the news that Dembele is unlikely to feature again due to a new muscular issue.

The Frenchman had to stop training early on Monday which was initially reportedly as a result of muscular fatigue.

The initial reports added that Dembele was involved in a three-on-three training exercise and is said to have has suffered “discomfort in the right thigh due to muscle fatigue.”

The France international - who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 - pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November.

Tests had confirmed Dembele had sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh and the 22-year-old was set to be out for a minimum of two months, and recently he has returned to first-team training.

Dembele has played only three full matches for the Spanish champions this season and has had to sit out earlier in the campaign due to a separate thigh injury.

“I am worried about Dembele and not just from a sporting perspective, but personally too because he is an extraordinary kid,” Setien told a press conference.

“I am very disappointed that he can't play football for a number of months. He doesn't deserve that because he is a great person. I care more about that than anything else.

“Once we know the length of the injury for sure, then we will make a decision (about signing a replacement).”

Dembele now joins Luis Suarez as unlikely to make a return to first-team football this season, while Carles Perez was sold to Roma last month.