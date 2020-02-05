Girona striker Cristhian Stuani on Barcelona shortlist

By Colin Millar

Girona striker Cristhian Stuani is Barcelona’s preference for signing a striker this month, report Deportes Cuatro.

Last summer, Stuani penned a new contract which takes him through until the summer of 2023 with Girona, which reportedly contains a €20m release clause.

The fresh report states that the Uruguayan is the preferred option for the Catalan club ahead of Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez and Willian Jose of Real Sociedad.

The experienced striker has been linked with a move to the Catalan giants following long-term injuries for forwards Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan striker netted 19 goals in La Liga last season - only four players score more - following on from his 21 strikes in his debut season in Spain’s top-flight.

Stuani has been in equally scintillating goalscoring form this campaign - scoring 20 goals in just 22 league appearances for the Catalan club to date in the Segunda.

Dembele is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a new hamstring injury - following on from a similar season-ending injury to main striker Suarez, while Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez were both sold by the Catalan giants last month.