Barcelona: Hiroki Abe suffers tendon injury

By Colin Millar

Barcelona B winger Hiroki Abe has torn the hamstring in his right thigh and now must undergo surgery, as reported by Marca.

The Japanese player will now undergo surgery in Finland next Tuesday after sustaining the injury on 2 February and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Abe was a summer arrival at the Camp Nou from Kashima Antlers and has netted four goals for Francesc Xavier Garcia Pimienta Barca B side this campaign in 20 appearances.

The 21-year-old appeared in all three matches for his nation in this summer’s Copa America tournament, having previously starred for Japan at youth level.

He has played 48 games in the J1 League for Kashima, netting four goals and winning the Young Player of the Year award for the division in 2018.

He is the latest in a long line of injuries at the club after season-ending injuries for Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, the latter of whom also suffered a thigh injury.