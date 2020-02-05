Seville's Cartuja stadium for Copa del Rey finals

By Colin Millar

The Cartuja stadium in Seville will host each of the next four Copa del Rey finals, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

It had already been reported on Tuesday that the stadium - also known as also known as Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla - would host this season’s showpiece on 18 April.

The stadium has the capacity to hold 57,000 spectators - the sixth biggest stadium in Spain but the second in Seville, behind the Estadio Benito Villamarin - the home of Real Betis.

After being opened in 1999, it was the venue for the World Athletics Championship that year before hosting the 2003 UEFA Cup Final between Celtic and Porto, which the Portuguese side won 3-2.

However, despite hosting four Spain international games - against Croatia, Argentina, Netherlands and China - it was the latter match (in 2012) that is the only game to be staged in the last two decades.

It was believed that the stadium would be used by Betis and Sevilla while their own stadia were renovated but this did not come to pass.

The location of the stadium has been criticised for being in an inaccessible area of the city and it has been mainly utilised by tennis - with the Davis Cup finals being staged there in 2004 and 2011.

Last season’s final was also held in Seville - as Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 at the home of Betis.