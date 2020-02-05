Getafe open door for striker Angel Rodriguez to Barcelona

By Colin Millar

Getafe chairman Angel Torres has opened the door for striker Angel Rodriguez to join Barclona this month: “We assume that situation.”

The experienced striker has been linked with a move to the Catalan giants following long-term injuries for forwards Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

“For us Angel would be an important casualty, but we are prepared to assume that situation,” Torres is cited as saying by El Mundo Deportivo. “But we have no news of this interest of Barcelona.

“I would understand that he left at this time because he would want to earn more money.”

The Blaugrana identified Getafe striker Angel as a short-term signing until the end of the season, with Diario Sport first reporting the story on Wednesday.

The news comes after it was reported that Dembele is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a new hamstring injury.

That followed on from a similar season-ending injury to main striker Suarez, while Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez were both sold by the Catalan giants last month.

Angel has scored 39 goals for Los Azulones since joining from Real Zaragoza in the summer of 2017 on a free transfer, proving somewhat of a scoring revelation since.

He has a release clause of €10m and the Blaugrana would be able to land him despite the transfer window being officially closed.

The Spaniard helped propel Getafe into Europe this season and he has netted three times in four starts in the Europa League this campaign.

The striker has netted 106 league goals across his career in Spanish football to date and has nine in just six La Liga starts to date this season for Jose Bordalas’s side.