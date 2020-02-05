Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian on Real Betis shortlist

By Colin Millar

Real Betis are considering re-signing former goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel from Liverpool this summer, say Estadio Deportivo.

The 33-year-old joined the Premier League leaders from West Ham United on a free transfer this summer and has started eight league games to date.

He is the back-up to the club’s number one shot-stopper Alisson Becker but enjoyed a sustained run in the team earlier in the campaign when the Brazilian was sidelined through injury.

Adrian came through the youth system at Betis and was their main goalkeeper in the 2012/13 campaign before moving to England to join the Hammers, where he spent six seasons and made 125 league outings.

Betis are said to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper to provide competition for Joel Robles with summer signing Dani Martin - a Spain Under-21 international who was brought in from Sporting Gijon - struggling to adapt.

Another former Betis goalkeeper, Antonio Adan - now number two at Atletico de Madrid - is also said to be on the club’s radar for this summer.