Barcelona move to land Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have identified Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez as a short-term signing until the end of the season, report Diario Sport.

The news comes after it was reported that Ousmane Dembele is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a new hamstring injury.

That followed on from a similar season-ending injury to main striker Luis Suarez, while Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez were both sold by the Catalan giants last month.

Angel has scored 39 goals for Los Azulones since joining from Real Zaragoza in the summer of 2017 on a free transfer, proving somewhat of a scoring revelation since.

He has a release clause of €10m and the Blaugrana would be able to land him despite the transfer window being officially closed.

The Spaniard helped propel Getafe into Europe this season and he has netted three times in four starts in the Europa League this campaign.

The striker has netted 106 league goals across his career in Spanish football to date and has nine in just six La Liga starts to date this season for Jose Bordalas’s side.