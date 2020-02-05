Diego Costa to return for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool

By Colin Millar

Atletico de Madrid striker Diego Costa has returned to full training and is confident of facing Liverpool this month.

A report in Cadena Ser claims the player is targeting to be involved from the start for the clash on 18 February at the Wanda Metropolitano, in what is seen as a huge boost for Diego Simeone’s side.

The Brazil-born striker has netted just seven La Liga goals in 42 appearances since his return to the club from Chelsea in January 2018 and started eight league games this campaign before sustaining a herniated disc.

There had been fears in November that the striker could miss the remainder of the season but the expectations were then adjusted so that he would return in mid-February.

It comes at the perfect time for Atleti who are without both Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix through injury, meaning the club have not fit senior striker.

Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa and Thomas Lemar will all be hoping to feature prominently in the upcoming run of fixtures.