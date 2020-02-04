NEWS
Tuesday February 4 2020
Atletico Madrid eye Mauricio Pochettino as Diego Simeone successor
By Colin Millar

Atletico de Madrid have earmarked Mauricio Pochettino as their number one preference should they replaced Diego Simeone.

Pochettino is out of work since leaving Tottenham in November - where he was sacked following a prolonged run of poor form and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

The Argentine recently confirmed at the launch of La Liga TV in London that his next job would either be in England or Spain, with the Daily Telegraph reporting he is Atleti’s number one target.

Simeone is under pressure at Los Rojiblancos in the midst of a tough season with his side currently languishing in sixth place in La Liga following Saturday’s loss in the Madrid derby.

Atleti are without a win in five in all competitions and have scored just one goal in that run - in their shock 2-1 loss to Cultural y Leonesa in the Copa del Rey.

Simeone has been at the helm of the Madrid-based club since December 2011 and led them to the league title in 2014 alongside two Europa League crowns and two Champions League finals.

