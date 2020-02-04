Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele out for the season

By Colin Millar

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury suffered this week, report Marca.

The Frenchman had to stop training early on Monday which was initially reportedly as a result of muscular fatigue.

The initial reports added that Dembele was involved in a three-on-three training exercise and is said to have has suffered “discomfort in the right thigh due to muscle fatigue.”

The France international - who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 - pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November.

Tests had confirmed Dembele had sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh and the 22-year-old was set to be out for a minimum of two months, and recently he has returned to first-team training.

Dembele has played only three full matches for the Spanish champions this season and has had to sit out earlier in the campaign due to a separate thigh injury.

He now joins Luis Suarez as unlikely to make a return to first-team football this season, while Carles Perez was sold to Roma last month.