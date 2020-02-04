Atletico Madrid: Kieran Trippier set to miss a month of action

By Colin Millar

Atletico de Madrid’s injury crisis has worsened as defender Kieran Trippier is set to miss a month of action with a groin injury.

The setback was initially sustained three weeks ago but following conservative treatment for the ailment, he has now received surgery for the injury and will miss one month of first-team football, as cited by Marca.

The Englishman had suffered a publagia - otherwise known as a chronic groin lesion, which has caused him deep discomfort in the groin.

He is now set to miss the first leg of Atleti’s Champions League tie against Liverpool later this month alongside a host of league matches - including the clashes against Granada, Valencia, Villarreal and Espanyol.

Trippier - who joined Los Rojiblancos from Tottenham in a €25m move last summer - is now receiving physiotherapy and undergoing work in the gym.

The operation is said to have been a success, without any complications.

Trippier has made 22 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side this campaign.