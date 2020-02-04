Luka Jovic: I thought Real Madrid move was a joke

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has revealed he thought it was a joke when the club made an attempt to sign him this summer.

The Serbian striker joined Los Blancos in a €60m move from Eintracht Frankfurt, for whom he netted 27 times this season but he has appeared a fringe figure in the Spanish capital thus far.

The 22-year-old has scored just one goal to date this campaign for Madrid - in a 5-0 league thumping over Leganes in October - and has made just four starts in La Liga, where he has struggled to displace Karim Benzema.

He has now revealed for the first time the details of the move to the Spanish capital and has also vowed that he will improve his form.

“My agent called me and told me that Real Madrid has called and told me that they love me. And I say, ‘Don't tease me, please.’ But he said yes, there was an offer and to think about it,” Jovic explained, in quotes cited by Marca.

“And of course, I said yes, and I don't think it was a mistake. Because the most important club only calls once.

“I am convinced that I will do well and that I will prove that I am at Real Madrid because I have quality.”

Madrid have a number of attacking options within their squad including Vinicius Junior, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo Goes, Isco, Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz among those options.