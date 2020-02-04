Atletico de Madrid have already opened negotiations to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer, report Cadena Ser.
The Croatian international has been consistently linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this season, despite the player himself previously stating that he wished to remain at the club.
Indeed, according to a report in Cadena Ser last Wednesday, it was said that the Blaugrana were keen to sell the midfielder last week.
“There have been things that I did not like - the people who make decisions know it and we know it, there have been several things I do not like” Rakitic told reporters after the match against Levante on Sunday, as cited by Diario AS.
“Now is not the time to speak. I want to turn the page. Work in the best possible way. And I want my colleagues, coaches and fans to know that I am working at 100%.”
The 31-year-old has clocked up 290 appearances for Barcelona since his switch from Seville in the summer of 2014 and he has won a plethora of trophies - including four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League title.
Rakitic has struggled for first-team minutes this season - initially under Ernesto Valverde and now Quique Setien - with Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig and Sergi Roberto among the players selected in those positions.