Jorge Sampaoli rejects Venezuela national job

By Colin Millar

Former Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has rejected the opportunity to manage the Venezuela national team, it has been confirmed.

A report in Diario Sport last month claimed he had offers from elsewhere after exiting Brazilian club Santos - whom he guided to second place last term.

Meanwhile, it was said by Goal in Brazil in October that Sampaoli - who left Sevilla in the summer of 2017 to be appointed as manager of the Argentina national team - had received an offer of €3m per year from an unnamed club in La Liga.

So likely is the move likely to go through, adds the report, that Sampaoli is even “setting the stage” for his departure from Santos as he prepares for a return to Europe.

However, the latest report does not mention any Spanish side with Brazilian club Palmeiras and Racing of his native Argentina linked.

Sampaoli’s contract at the Brazilian club runs through for another year and he has been in the dugout at Santos for 58 matches, notching up 32 victories, along with 12 draws and 14 defeats.

Sampaoli impressed during his short stint with Los Rojiblancos, whom he kept in a title race until March before form later fell away and they eventually finished fourth.