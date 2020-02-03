Ivan Rakitic set for summer Barcelona exit

By Colin Millar

Ivan Rakitic has dropped another hint that he is no longer happy at Barcelona and will seek to leave the club this summer.

The Croatian international has been consistently linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this season, despite the player himself previously stating that he wished to remain at the club.

Indeed, according to a report in Cadena Ser last Wednesday, it was said that the Blaugrana were keen to sell the midfielder last week.

“There have been things that I did not like - the people who make decisions know it and we know it, there have been several things I do not like” Rakitic told reporters after the match against Levante, as cited by Diario AS.

“Now is not the time to speak. I want to turn the page. Work in the best possible way. And I want my colleagues, coaches and fans to know that I am working at 100%.”

The 31-year-old has clocked up 290 appearances for Barcelona since his switch from Seville in the summer of 2014 and he has won a plethora of trophies - including four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League title.

Rakitic has struggled for first-team minutes this season - initially under Ernesto Valverde and now Quique Setien - with Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig and Sergi Roberto among the players selected in those positions.