Atletico Madrid to have no fit strikers for Liverpool clash

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid may have no fit senior forward players for their Champions League clash against Liverpool, report Marca.

It follows an injury to striker Alvaro Morata during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Spanish capital city derby clash.

The former Chelsea hitman has now joined Joao Felix and Diego Costa on the sidelines for Diego Simeone’s side, who are now down to the bare bones of their squad.

Atleti host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Wanda Metropolitano on 18 February, but now face a major headache for attacking selections.

Atleti are without a win in five matches in all competitions and have scored just one goal in that run - an Angel Correa strike in a 2-1 defeat against third tier Cultural y Leonesa in the Copa del Rey.

Correa and January arrival Yannick Carrasco are now two of the side’s few remaining attacking threats, alongside natural wide-men Vitolo and Thomas Lemar.

The club’s planned move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani collapsed last month with the two clubs unable to reach an agreement.