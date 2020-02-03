Chelsea look to sell goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

By Colin Millar

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has instructed the club to sign a new goalkeeper this summer to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, report Cadena Cope.

The report claims that Kepa is unlikely to start again for the Blues this season and he was left out of the team’s squad entirely for the trip to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 25-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Athletic Club Bilbao in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €80m - a world record transfer for a goalkeeper.

He replaced Thibaut Courtois as the club’s number one - with the Belgian international instead moving to Real Madrid - and has established himself as the team’s number one shot-stopper.

However, Willy Caballero, 38, has now replaced Kepa between the sticks for Lampard’s side and it appears all confidence in the Spanish goalkeeper has now gone.

Kepa has often been selected as the Spanish national team goalkeeper ahead of David De Gea.