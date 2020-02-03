Barcelona turned down Napoli striker Fernando Llorente

By Colin Millar

Barcelona turned down the opportunity to sign Napoli striker Fernando Llorente last month, according to a report in Diario AS.

Llorente turns 35 this month and wore the Tottenham jersey from 2017-19, moving to Napoli as a free agent when his contract ran down over the summer.

The Spaniard has made 24 competitive appearances for the Partenopei, contributing four goals and an assist, but most of them were off the bench - with just four starts in all competitions to date.

The Blaugrana were said to be desperate to bring in a forward last month due to a long-term injury for Luis Suarez, who is unlikely to feature again this season.

Furthermore, Carles Perez was sold to Roma this month and Ousmane Dembele has also missed most of the season due to a series of muscular problems to date.

Players like Cedric Bakambu and Willian Jose were linked with a move to the Camp Nou last month but nothing materialised.

Llorente has previously played for Athletic Club Bilbao and Sevilla in La Liga.