Real Madrid eye sensational Kylian Mbappe transfer

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid are eyeing Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe for a potential stunning summer transfer, report El Mundo Deportivo.

It follows on from the France international’s confrontation with PSG boss Thomas Tuchel during the weekend’s five-goal triumph over Montpellier.

It was the same day when Mbappe ‘liked’ an Instagram photo from Karim Benzema showing Real Madrid players in the aftermath of their Madrid derby victory over Atletico de Madrid on Saturday.

The striker is said by reports to be the long-term goal for Madrid and is said to be a cornerstone of Zinedine Zidane’s demands to strengthen his side.

Mbappe is under contract in the France capital until the summer of 2022 and the club have long wanted to renew his deal, but the player has not entered into negotiations as yet.

Madrid president Florentino Perez does not want to upset his relations with PSG and is prepared to wait until a market opportunity arises and would be prepared to sanction up to €300m for a deal.

Los Blancos are said to be preparing a similar plan that saw them land Eden Hazard from Chelsea with a long-term admiration without any official move.

Mbappe has netted 82 goals in 112 games for PSG and was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last campaign with 32 strikes to his name.

The striker joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a total fee in the region of €170m - making him the world’s second most expensive player, behind teammate Neymar.