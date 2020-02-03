NEWS
Monday February 3 2020
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele suffers new injury scare
By Colin Millar

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has suffered a fresh injury scare of retiring early from Monday’s training session.

As outlined by Marca, the Frenchman had to stop the training day early which was reportedly a result of muscular fatigue.

The reports adds that Dembele was involved in a three-on-three training exercise and is said to have has suffered “discomfort in the right thigh due to muscle fatigue.”

The France international - who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 - pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November.

Tests had confirmed Dembele had sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh and the 22-year-old was set to be out for a minimum of two months, and now he has returned to first-team training.

Dembele has played only three full matches for the Spanish champions this season and has had to sit out earlier in the campaign due to a separate thigh injury.

Football Italia website
 
 

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Website Terms Of Use | About Us