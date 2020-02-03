Atletico Madrid, Roma target Manchester United's Jesse Lingard

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid and Roma are both monitoring the situation of Jesse Lingard at Manchester United, according to ESPN.

The attacking midfielder has suffered a long-term decline in form at Old Trafford and has gone almost 14 months since scoring a goal or registering an assist in the Premier League - with his last coming in December 2018.

The 27-year-old has 18 months remaining on his contract at the Red Devils while they also have an option to extend his deal by a further year.

The England international has appointed super agent Mino Raiola as his new representative which has played a part in these fresh links, although United are said to have held informal talks over a new deal.

The player is said to have off-field personal issues to deal with alongside his struggles for form on the pitch, and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also said to be understanding of this situation.

Lingard has lost his place in United’s XI and is no longer in the England squad ahead of the 2020 European Championships.