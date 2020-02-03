Barcelona: Francisco Trincao hits winner against Sporting CP

By Colin Millar

Future Barcelona forward Francisco Trincao hit the only goal of the game as Braga beat Sporting CP at the weekend.

It was confirmedon Friday that the Blaugrana had agreed a €31m deal for the young forward, who would remain at Braga until the end of the campaign.

As outlined by Marca, the 20-year-old appeared as a 67th minute substitute in the clash and then hit the winner nine minutes later.

The 20-year-old only made his debut for the Portuguese side last season and has only started seven matches for the club across all competitions.

Trincao has risen through the ranks of Portugal’s youth teams and is currently an Under-21 international, with his potential earmarked by the Catalan giants.

He will remain with Braga for the remainder of the season before joining the Blaugrana on a five-year contract this summer.

This season, Trincao has established himself as an increasingly important part of the team, playing 21 times, with Sunday being his fourth goal while he has also provided six assists.

He is a flexible attacking player who is predominantly left-footed and is said to be technically gifted and fleet of foot, making him tricky from either flank.

He is thought to be the replacement of Carles Perez - who has joined Roma - in Barca’s squad.