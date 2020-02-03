Getafe do not receive credit - Jose Bordalas

By Colin Millar

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has said that many people insist on ‘taking merit away’ from his side because of their modest budget.

Los Azulones are once again developing into the story of La Liga this season as they sit third in the standings following a remarkable run of results.

This weekend saw Bordalas’s side record another eye-catching victory as they triumphed 2-0 at Athletic Club Bilbao, a result which took them clear of Sevilla - who were held at home by Alaves.

Getafe have now won three league matches in a row - following other victories to nil against Leganes and Real Betis - and have 39 points from their 22 league games to date.

The Madrid-based side - who finished fifth last season, missing out on a top four spot on the final day of the campaign - are above Sevilla on goal difference and are two points clear of Valencia and three of Atletico de Madrid, who have slipped to third in the standings.

Getafe have one of the lowest budgets in La Liga and their style of play is often derided for not being easy on the eye.

“On Sunday we faced a very competitive rival but we beat them,” Bordalas told reporters after the game, as cited by Marca.

“We are competing at a good level. There are people who insist on taking merit away from a modest team because we are there with one of the lowest budgets.

“We are very happy because we have beaten a very difficult team with a very high level of demand. We are very happy with where we are at the moment.

“There is a lot of the league remaining, but it gives satisfaction to look at the standings, especially because of the points we have.

“Having 39 points is something to be proud of about this team. We are missing some things, but we compensate with a lot of work.”