Valencia to sign defender after Ezequiel Garay injury

By Colin Millar

Valencia are frantically attempting to sign a central defender after the season-ending injury to Ezequiel Garay, report Marca.

The Argentina international suffered a reported cruciate knee ligament tear in his right knee during Los Che's 1-0 La Liga win over Celta Vigo this weekend.

He was withdrawn in the 43rd minute of the encounter at the Mestalla, with Mouctar Diakhaby replacing him in defence.

The deadline for a new signing to arrive and to be registered for the Champions League Round of 16 closes tonight (Monday February 3) at midnight, so the club know that they must rush.

The 33-year old was in negotiations to sign a new contract at the club, after establishing a consistent partnership with Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista.

However, the injury may now complicate the situation with his current deal set to expire in June.

Valencia play Atalanta in the Round of 16 and their defensive crisis is worsened by knowing that Gabriel will be suspended for the tie due to his red card against Ajax in the group stage.