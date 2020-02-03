Ansu Fati: Scoring goals for Barcelona is a dream

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona's goal scoring hero Ansu Fati was in dreamland after his double secured an important 2-1 win at home to Levante.

The Spanish U21 international scored two first half goals to seal all three points at the Camp Nou, as his impressive debut senior season continues to go from strength to strength in Catalonia.

However, despite scoring his first goals in 2020, the 17-year old insisted that continuing to play a role in Quique Setien's was his priority for the rest of the campaign.

"It is a dream to score goals for this club, and at the Camp Nou, and today I have fulfilled that," he told a post match interview with Marca.

"I want to thank my teammates, and the coach for giving me another chance to play."

"Everyone has been great with me since I came into the team, and that has made it much easier."

"I want to keep on improving and believing in myself in this team."

Skipper Lionel Messi assisted both of Fati's goals against Paco Lopez's side, and the teenager hailed the Argentinian as a 'dream to play alongside'.

Fati has enjoyed a season of record breaking so far in 2019-20, becoming Barcelona's second youngest ever La Liga player, the club's youngest ever La Liga goalscorer and the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

And his brace this weekend secured another new record for him, as he became the youngest ever player to score twice in a La Liga game.