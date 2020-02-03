Quique Setien unhappy with Barcelona's narrow win over Levante

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga, with a 2-1 win at home to Levante.

Teenage star Ansu Fati netted two first half goals to secure a key win for the defending champions, as they reestablished a three point gap between themselves and Real Madrid at the top of the table.

However, Ruben Rochina's late goal set up a tense finale at the Camp Nou, and manager Quique Setien was annoyed by an inconsistent performance from his side.

"I am happy with some things, but not with everything," he told a post match interview with Marca.

"We played well in the first half and created chances, but we should have scored more goals."

"We gave away too many opportunities to Levante, and this is a game that could have end 8-2 or 8-3."

The former Real Betis boss did add that he was pleased to keep pace with their arch rivals in the capital, but admitted that his side face a crucial month of games in February, as they look to fight on three fronts.

La Blaugrana head to Athletic Bilbao, in the Copa del Rey quarter finals in midweek, followed by league games at home against Getafe and Eibar.

The Catalan side end the month with their last 16 Champions League first leg clash with Serie A giants Napoli, before a title showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1.