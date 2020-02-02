Manchester City star Raheem Sterling an injury doubt for Real Madrid clash

By Feargal Brennan

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is an injury doubt for their Champions League last 16 clash with Real Madrid later this month.

The England international went off in the second half of City's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham this weekend, and according to sources at Marca, he is now a potential absentee for the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on February 26.

Pep Guardiola declined to comment on the injury, with early indications hinting at a hamstring strain, but the former Barcelona boss confirmed the 25-year old would undergo tests next week to assess the problem.

City take on Los Blancos in the Spanish capital in their first leg meeting, before hosting Zinedine Zidane's side at the Etihad Stadium on March 10.

Guardiola's side now trail league leaders Liverpool by 22 points, and the defending champions face a difficult run of games ahead of their Champions League return.

They host relegation battling West Ham in league action next weekend, before a tough trip to third place Leicester City before heading to Madrid.