Inter Milan increase asking price for Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona's reported summer pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez could be complicated by his release clause being increased.

La Blaugrana are likely to highlight a new striker as a transfer priority ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, and the Catalan giants have been linked with a big money move for the Argentina international.

The 22-year old is under contract at the San Siro until 2023, however according to reports in Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via Mundo Deportivo, he will have a release clause of €111M this summer.

However the window of bidding will only exist for two weeks in June, before the clause expires for the attacker.

But despite the chances of Barcelona, or another European superpower taking advantage of the clause, reduced significantly, Inter are reportedly keen on agreeing a improved contract and a higher release clause.

The former Racing Club player has hinted that he would be open to a move away from the Italian giants as he form attracts attention, but Antonio Conte's is determined to keep him at the Serie A club.

Martinez, who signed for Inter at the start of last season, has established himself as a key player so far this season, with 16 goals in 27 games in competitions in 2019-20.