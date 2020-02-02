Former Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso 'loving life' at Tottenham

By Feargal Brennan

Ex Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has revealed he is delighted to complete a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The Argentina international joined the Premier League side on a season long loan deal at the start of the campaign, with a an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

However, despite struggling to establish himself as a first team regular under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, he has become a key figure under new boss Jose Mourinho.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has started five consecutive games in all competitions for Spurs, and he is enjoying his time in North London.

"I am really enjoying playing for a big club like Spurs," he told an interview with UK newspaper The Guardian.

"It was difficult at the start, as I had to adapt to a new league, language and culture."

"I also suffered an injury shortly after arriving at the club."

"However, now I am could not feel any better, as the club and fans have been fantastic."

Tottenham opted to make his move from the Estadio Benito Villamarin a permanent one at the end of last month, in a cut price £27.2M deal, as part of a five and a half year contract for the 23-year old.

The original deal included a £35M clause if Spurs made the move in the summer, but they have moved quickly to secure the future of the former Paris Saint-Germain play maker.