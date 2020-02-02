Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay suffers season ending injury

By Feargal Brennan

Valencia have been rocked by the news that defender Ezequiel Garay has been ruled out until the end of the season due to a serious knee injury.

The Argentina international suffered a reported cruciate knee ligament tear during Los Che's 1-0 La Liga win over Celta Vigo this weekend.

He was withdrawn on 43 minutes, with Mouctar Diakhaby replacing him in defence, and manager Albert Celades confirmed the injury during his post match press conference.

The club are yet to confirm the extent of the injury, with further medical tests expected in the coming days, however according to reports in Marca, the problem is serious enough to keep him out until 2020-21.

The former Benfica centre back has been a key figure at Valencia following his arrival in 2016, with 114 appearances in all competitions in the last three and a half seasons.

The 33-year old was in negotiations to sign a new contract at the Estadio Mestalla, after establishing a consistent partnership with Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista.

However the injury may now complicate the situation, with his current deal set to expire in June.