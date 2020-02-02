Barcelona and Real Madrid battle for Lille's Victor Osimhen

By Feargal Brennan

La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to do battle over Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Both sides are likely to strengthen ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Quique Setien and Barcelona likely to highlight more cover in attacking areas as a priority in the coming months.

According to reports in French newspaper Le10 Sport, both sides contacted the Ligue 1 club during the January transfer window about a potential move for the 21-year old.

However their advances were rejected by Christophe Galtier's side, who joined from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in the summer in a €13.5M deal, following an impressive goal return in 2018-19, on a season-long loan at Belgian side Charleroi.

The Nigerian international has caught the eye for club and country so far this season, with 16 goals in 32 goals in all competitions for Lille, and four goals in seven games for the Super Eagles.

Lille are reported to be willing to consider bids in the region of €35M for Osimhen, who still has another four and a half years to run on his contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.