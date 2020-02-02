L'Equipe: David Beckham wants Antoine Griezmann at Inter Miami

By Feargal Brennan

Former Manchester United star David Beckham is reportedly considering a sensational move for Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann for MLS side Inter Miami.

Beckham is major shareholder in the new MLS franchise side, and according to reports in French newspaper L'Equipe, via Mundo Deportivo, he is considering a move for the NBA-mad former Attileco Madrid forward.

Griezmann has previously stated his desire to play in the United States before he retires, however with his current deal at the Camp Nou not expiring until 2024, he is unlikely to be moving in the near future.

Inter Miami kick off their debut season in the MLS in March, and the club are eager to secure a marquee signing ahead of their first campaign.

Former Uruguayan international Diego Alonso has already been unveiled as their new manager, following his exit from Mexican club Monterrey at the end of the 2018-19 season.

However they have struggled to attract big name signings in recent months, after reported moves for former United defender Antonio Valencia, and Beckham's ex Real Madrid team mate Fabio Coentrao broke down.