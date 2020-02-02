Quique Setien names youthful Barcelona squad to face Levante

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has named a young squad to face Levante in La Liga action tonight, following a number of injuries to first team players.

Midfielder Alex Collado keeps his place in the 18-man panel from the midweek 5-0 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey, with Ansu Fati and Inaki Pena also retaining their spots.

Riqui Puig returns from illness, but goal keeper Neto, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez remained sidelined through injury.

French international Ousmane Dembele returned to full training earlier this week, but Setien confirmed he was unlikely to be involved against Paco Lopez's side, but he could return for the Copa tie with Athletic Bilbao next week.

BARCELONA SQUAD V LEVANTE

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena

DEFENDERS: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Sergi Roberto

MIDFIELDERS: Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Frenkie De Jong, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig

FORWARDS: Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati,