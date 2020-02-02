Quique Setien: Messi's happiness is a priority at Barcelona

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona boss Quique Setien is confident that skipper Lionel Messi continues to be happy at the Camp Nou.

The Argentinian forward has reportedly grown frustration with certain aspects of life at the club in recent months, with a rumoured irritation at their failure to resign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

However, new La Blaugrana head coach Setien has dismissed these stories, stating that Messi is content and prepared for a strong end to the season in Catalonia.

"I hope that he remains happy and wants to stay here at Barcelona," he told an interview with Diario Sport.

"I have no doubt that he will be here in the future."

"He knows that he is an important player, and can solve many games on his own."

"But he is involved in improving the team, on and off the pitch."

Messi is the leading goal scorer in La Liga so far this season, with 14 goals in 16 games, and he is expected to lead the side out in the weekend clash with Levante.

However, Setien confirmed that returning French international Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to be included in the squad to face Paco Lopez's side, as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury, with Messi set to be partnered by Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati