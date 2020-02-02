Willian set for Barcelona ahead of 2020-21 season

By Feargal Brennan

Chelsea forward Willian will join La Liga giants Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, according to reports in Marca.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a move for the Braziian international for the past 12 months, after it emerged that he would not be signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year old's deal expires in June, but despite being free to agree a summer move to a non-English club in January, no announcement has been made on his future.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man will now remain in the Premier League until the end of the season, and move on ahead of the new campaign.

Quique Setien's side have been linked with a move for Willian in in the past, and he was widely reported to be a back up option, if they failed in a move for Philippe Coutinho in 2017.

However, he knows looks set to be joining his international team mates at the Camp Nou next season, when he returns from a loan spell at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.