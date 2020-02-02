Atletico Madrid chief criticises Edinson Cavani's agent over failed transfer

By Feargal Brennan

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has hit out at Edinson Cavani's representatives, following his failed move to the club on deadline day.

The Uruguayan international was heavily linked with a move to the Wanda Metropolitano before the January transfer window closed, however the deal fell apart at the last minute.

Los Rojiblancos were willing to offer around €10M for the former Napoli man, however media rumours have circulated in Spain regarding the role of his agent brother Walter Fernando Guglielmone.

"It is a shame the deal did not work out," Cerezo told an interview with Marca following their weekend 1-0 defeat at Real Madrid.

"But this can be the case with a situation involving agents and family members."

"But, Atletico will not be messed about in these situations."

However, despite Cerezo's claims, Guglielmone has rejected the claims in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

"Do you (Cerezo) believe that Edi did not play for a month to seal the deal, just for me to receive a commission?"

"If the mess we made with PSG was over money, he would have moved on to England, and Manchester United or Chelsea."

"Edi wanted to move to Atletico, as it was his dream."

"This has not happened because PSG would not lower their price for Edi, and Atletico could not cover that cost."

"Atletico failed to close the deal with PSG."

Cavani will not remain with the Ligue 1 side until the end of the season, when his deal expires in the French capital, and he could still join Diego Simeone's side as a free transfer ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.