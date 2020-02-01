Quique Setien hails 'new signing' Ousmane Dembele

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona boss is confident that the first team return of French international Ousmane Dembele will be like a new signing in 2020.

The Catalan giants ended the Janaury transfer win with a double move for Matheus Fernandes and Francisco Trincao, however neither player will join the club until the summer, as per the terms of their deals.

Setien was linked with a move for an experienced striker, to replace the injured Luis Suarez, however the former Real Betis boss insisted he is happy with his options for the remainder of the campaign.

"It is true that we are short on first team numbers at the moment, he told reporters from Mundo Deportivo, ahead of their weekend clash with Levante.

"But we have players in reserve to step into the team."

"We have some of the kids training with us and they are ready to play if needed."

"But we are going to make a new 'signing' with Dembele coming back."

"His return will give a real incentive for everyone."

Dembele has not played for Barcelona since he suffered a thigh injury on November 27, however after a period of rehabilitation in Qatar, he has now returned to full training with La Blaugrana.

Setien is unlikely to include him in the squad for this weekend, but he could return for their Copa del Rey quarter final clash at Athletic Bilbao in midweek.

The defending La Liga champions then face Real Betis, Getafe and Eibar in a testing run of games in the coming weeks.