Raphael Benzema praises Ferland Mendy's 2019-20 impact

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has praised the role of Ferland Mendy in the club's rise to the top of La Liga.

The French international provided the assist for Karim Benzema's winning goal in their 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, to maintain their lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga

However the centre back singled out his international team mate as a key figure in their consistent run of form in the first half of the season.

"He has amazing physical strength," Varane stated in his post match interview with Marca.

"He is adapting well to the team and to the league, and this helps us a lot."

"His main strength help him."is in defence, but he helps in other areas as well."

"He does not speak much Spanish yet, but Karim and I try to help him."

"He is a really tough player, and he is showing his potential this season."

Mendy joined Zinedine Zidane's side in a €48M deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, however he was initiallly expected to provide cover for first choice left back Marcelo.

But with the Brazilian international struggling for both fitness and consistency, Mendy now looks to have established himself as first choice for Zidane.

The 24-year old has started the last seven of Real Madrid's eight games in 2020, including a key role in their Spanish Supercopa win in Saudi Arabia last month.