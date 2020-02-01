Real Madrid's Gareth Bale 'rejected' wage cut to seal Tottenham return

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale reportedly turned down a deadline day return to Tottenham, amid rumours of a wage disagreement.

Bale has been consistently linked with a move away from the Spanish giants this season, despite Zinedine Zidane dismissing speculation after he was omitted from the squad to face Atletico Madrid in their La Liga derby clash this weekend.

The Welsh international's agent Jonathan Barnett also labelled the rumours of an exit, as 'rubbish´, however, according to reports in Daily Mail a last minute move to Jose Mourinho's side was a possibility in the January transfer window.

The report states that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy travelled to Madrid ahead of the window closing in a bid to secure a return for the 30-year old.

However, the Premier League side were unwilling to match Bale's reported €600,00 per week wages, despite a insistence from Mourinho that he wanted Bale at the club.

Bale was linked with a move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning in the summer, but that move was ended following a disagreement with Real Madrid over a transfer fee.

The former Tottenham man joined Los Blancos from Spurs in world record €91M deal in 2013, and he is under contract in the Spanish capital until June 2022.