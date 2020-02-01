Enzo Zidane joins Segunda Division side Almeria

By Feargal Brennan

Former Real Madrid youth team player Enzo Zidane has joined Segunda Division side Almeria on a short term deal.

Zidane, who came through the youth ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, only made one Copa del Rey appearance, under his father Zinedine, during the 2016-17 season.

The 24-year old then left the Spanish capital in 2107 to join La Liga side Alaves, before moving on to spells at Swiss side Lausanne-Sport, Madrid-based Rayo Majadahonda and Portuguese club CD Aves.

Aves have now agreed to end his contract in Portugal and allow him to complete a six month deal at the Andalucian club, for an undisclosed fee, as a deadline day transfer.

Enzo is the eldest son of current Real Madrid boss Zinedine, with his brothers Luca and Theo also playing youth team football with Los Blancos.

Theo has been a regular in midfield for Real Madrid's U19 side so far this season, with goal keeper Luca currently on loan at fellow Segunda side Racing Santander from Real Madrid.