Real Madrid send out La Liga title message with Atletico Madrid win

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have maintained their lead at the top of La Liga, with a clinical 1-0 win at home to rivals Atletico Madrid.

The victory is Los Blancos first home La Liga derby win since 2012, as Karim Benzema's second half goal dented Diego Simeone's fading hopes of a league title push in 2020.

Zinedine Zidane's side edged Los Rojiblancos out in a penalty shootout in the Spanish Supercopa in January, and Los Blancos proved they had upper hand on their rivals once again at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The visitors did start the game the brighter of the two sides, as Vitolo forced a save from Thibaut Courtois, and Angel Correa struck a post inside the first half an hour, with Luka Modric wasting Real Madrid's best chance.

Neither side were able to create many chances after the break, but Benzema showed a killer touch on 56 minutes, as he steered home Ferland Mendy's brilliant cross.

Atletico struggled to muster a response to that setback, and Real Madrid could have doubled their lead in closing stages, as Jan Oblak saved twice from Vinicius Junior.