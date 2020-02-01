Quique Setien sets Barcelona Champions League target

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has set himself the target of winning the Champions League with the Catalan giants.

The former Real Betis manager agreed a two and a half year deal in January, and he is determined to bring European glory back to the Camp Nou during his tenure.

La Blaugrana have been paired with Serie A giants Napoli in the last 16, after finishing top of Group A, ahead of Ligue 1 superpower Paris Saint-Germain.

"On my gravestone, I want it to say that I won the Champions League with Barca," he told an interview with Catalan newspaper L'Esportiu.

"We all must work together to achieve things this season."

"I am confident that we will be successful."

Barca face a testing end to the 2019-20 season, with arch rivals Real Madrid set to push them all the way in the La Liga title race, and Gennaro Gattuso's side set to provide a tough opponent in the Champions League.

Barcelona have not won Europe's premier competition since 2015, under former boss Luis Enrique, and their record in recent seasons includes three quarter final exits in the last four seasons.

The were denied a place in last season's Madrid final following a 4-0 second leg defeat away at Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.