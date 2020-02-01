Former Barcelona star Kevin-Prince Boateng joins Besiktas on loan

By Feargal Brennan

Ex Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan until the end of 2020-21.

The Ghanaian international joined the La Liga side on loan from Serie A side Sassuolo in January 2019, making four appearances at the back end of last season, as Barcelona were crowned Spanish champions.

However former La Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde decided not to activate his optional purchase clause of €8M, and he returned to Italy ahead of the current season.

But he was released from Roberto De Zerbi before the start of the campaign and joined domestic rivals Fiorentina on a short-term deal.

However despite making 14 league appearances for La Viola so far this season, he has now been loaned out to Turkey, with a €5M purchase option included in the move.

He will join former Liverpool goal keeper Loris Karius and Arsenal loanee Mohammed Elneny at the Super Lig club in the coming days.