Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti rejected deadline day move to Arsenal

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti reportedly rejected a deadline day move to Arsenal.

The French international has struggled to hold on to a regular starting place at the Camp Nou this year, and according to reports in French newspaper La Parisen, Mikel Arteta wanted to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners did strengthen their defensive options, with the loan signings of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares, but Umtiti was a target at centre back.

The report states that the 26-year old was made aware of Arsenals interest, however he has requested to stay in Catalonia and fight for his place back in the starting team under new boss Quique Setien.

Arsenal are potentially considering a second approach in the summer, with Inter Milan set to rival the Premier League side, in a bidding war of around €35M for the former Lyon man.

Umtiti has made just ten appearances in a injury disrupted season, and he could look to move on, if Setien opts to make defensive reinforcements a priority ahead of the 2020-21 season.