Marco Asensio added to Real Madrid Champions League squad

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have included midfielder Marco Asensio in their 25-man squad for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane’s side face Premier League giants Manchester City over two legs in the last 16 in February, and according to reports in Marca, Zidane has now recalled the Spanish international to their European panel.

Asensio has not featured for Los Blancos so far this season, after suffering a serious knee injury during pre-season training in the United States.

However, the 24-year old has now returned to training and is expected to be back in first team action in the coming weeks.

The club are yet to confirm their squad to face Pep Guardiola’s side, but Asensio is likely to replace Alvaro Odriozola, who has joined Bundesliga side Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season.

However the Spanish full back will not be eligible to play for the Bavarian club in their Champions League clash with Chelsea, after he played for Zidane’s side in the group stages.