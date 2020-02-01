Sevilla's Ibrahim Amadou completes Leganes loan move

By Feargal Brennan

Sevilla midfielder Ibrahim Amadou has joined La Liga rivals Leganes on loan until the end of the season.

The Cameroon-born player has been on loan at Premier League side Norwich City, for the first half of the 2019-20 campaign, however he has struggled injuries during his time at Carrow Road.

Julen Lopetegui has now opted to cut short his deal with Daniel Farke's side and sanction a six month loan in Madrid, however there is no confirmation on a purchase option included in the move, according to reports in Marca.

Amadou will join fellow January signings Bryan Gil, Roger Assale and Miguel Angel Guerrero at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and will go straight into the squad for the La Liga clash with Alaves.

The former French U19 international came through the youth ranks at Ligue 1 side Nancy, before moving on to Lille in 2015 in a €2M deal, and then on to Sevilla in 2018.