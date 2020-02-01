Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix sidelined for Madrid derby clash

By Feargal Brennan

Atletico Madrid Will be without striker Joao Felix for their weekend derby clash with Real Madrid.

The Portuguese failed a late fitness test on an ankle injury, and manager Diego Simeone confirmed he would not risk the Portuguese international at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Club captain Koke remains sidelined for Los Rojiblancos, alongside England international Kieran Trippier, with the pair expected to be out for another two weeks.

However, Simeone has received international clearance to include Yannick Carrasco, after the Belgian international made a shock return to the club on January transfer deadline day.

The 26-year old left Atletico in 2018, to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, however he has been consistently linked with a move back to Europe in recent months.

He rejoins Simeone’s side on an initial six-month loan deal, with a purchase option included at the end of the 2019-20 season.

ATLETICO MADRID SQUAD V REAL MADRID

GOALKEEPERS: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adan

DEFENDERS: Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Felipe Monteiro, Sime Vrsaljko, Manu Sanchez

MIDFIELDERS: Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Vitolo, Yannick Carrasco, Toni Moya

FORWARDS: Alvaro Morata, Angel Correa, Ivan Saponjic, Sergio Camello