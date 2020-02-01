Real Madrid star Gareth Bale out of Madrid derby

By Feargal Brennan

Gareth Bale Will miss Real Madrid’s crucial La Liga derby Clash with Atletico Madrid, due to ‘technical reasons’.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was asked during his pre-match press conference about the potential of the Welsh international moving away from the club on transfer deadline day.

However, despite insisting the 30-year old does remain part of his plans at the Santiago Bernabeu, the French boss omitted him from the match day squad, despite his return to fitness.

Bale has missed the last games for Los Blancos due to a combination of illness and injury, but he returned to full training earlier this week.

Eden Hazard also misses out, with the former Chelsea man still recovering from long term injuries, with Nacho Fernandez also left out.

Hazard had been pencilled in to return for the visit of Diego Simeone’s side, but Zidane has opted not to risk him.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V ATLETICO MADRID

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Marcelo

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez, Isco

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior