Saturday February 1 2020
Done deal: Moussa Wague joins Nice from Barcelona
By Colin Millar

Ligue 1 side Nice have confirmed the loan arrival of Barcelona defender Moussa Wague until the end of the current campaign.

The 21-year-old is said to have had direct interest from clubs in the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Premier League, but he has now moved to Nice - who will have a non-compulsory purchase option of €10m.

The Senegalese international is said previously to have been wanted by Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, who had also been linked with a move for Barca defender Jean-Clair Todibo - who eventually joined fellow German side Schalke - this month.

Wague joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2018 in a move worth in the region of €5m from Belgian club Eupen and spent last season in the club’s B team.

The defender described his Barca La Liga first-team debut against Huesca in April as a "dream come true" and appeared in league matches against Celta Vigo and Eibar late on in the campaign.

Wague has featured against Leganes, Borussia Dortmund and Inter but has been a fringe figure at the club this campaign.

